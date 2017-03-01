Islam Feruz hit with £3k fine for driving Porsche illegally

Scotland footballer Islam Feruz has been fined £3,000 after driving an £80,000 Porsche through Glasgow while ­disqualified.

The 21-year-old former Celtic and Hibs player appeared at the city’s Justice of the Peace Court to be sentenced for the driving offences he admitted last month.

He also pled guilty to driving on 9 September, 2015 at Nelson Street, Glasgow, without any insurance.

Prosecutors claimed he attempted to pervert the course of justice by telling police he was Saeed Cabadella, but his not guilty plea was accepted to that charge.

Feruz – who is on loan to Swindon Town from Chelsea – was due to go on trial last year at the court but failed to appear and it was heard he was training in Tanzania.

Yesterday Sheriff Mary McCrory fined Feruz a total of £3,000 with 28 days to pay and further disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

The court heard that, at around 12:10pm, police patrolling the area checked the car and saw it had no insurance registered to it and pulled Feruz over.

He gave officers his details and on checking the police national computer it was revealed he was banned.

And he was not due to have his driving licence returned until February 2016 and only after he had sat the extended driving test.

