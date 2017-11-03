Is it time for Duncan Ferguson to spread wings as a manager?

If Duncan Ferguson truly has intentions to manage, as he says he does, then this, surely, should be his moment.

Of the five teams for whom he played, including Scotland, four are currently looking for a new head coach/manager.

He’s been an ever-visible presence over the shoulder of Roberto Martinez and Ronald Koeman in recent years. They are the managers he has worked under at Everton since he renounced a self-imposed exile, returning to Goodison to coach, originally on a volunteer basis, under David Moyes.

He’s done the time, so to speak. Given his devotion to the club, together with good reports about the standard of his coaching, it’s strange he has not been invited to step into the role of caretaker manager, at least. David Unsworth was promoted above him, from the role of Under-23s coach.

Joey Barton is among those who’ve had their say about that, branding Unsworth “too fat” to be manager of Everton while complaining he looks like a steward on the touchline.

He also proceeded to throw Ferguson under a bus by commenting very publicly on Twitter: “Big Dunc doesn’t like Unsworth either!” Ferguson, pictured, might actually be better served being away from the frontline at present given the mess Everton are in. The former striker is, I suppose, culpable to an extent since he’s been on the first-team coaching staff throughout their recent decline.

But you’d think he would have been given the chance to take the reins, even on a temporary basis, by now.

When Martinez was sacked last year Ferguson was also overlooked in favour of Unsworth, who took charge of one game. No wonder Ferguson is miffed with him, as Barton claims. But if not Everton, why not Rangers? Ferguson was 16-1 to be Pedro Caixinha’s successor with one bookmaker, as he was at one point to replace former Dundee United team-mate Ray McKinnon at Tannadice, where he started his career. Amusingly, he’s 50-1 to be the next permanent manager of Scotland, on whom he turned his back after winning seven caps.

Is the one-time Birdman of Barlinnie worth a flutter? Sadly not, perhaps. Once the most expensive British footballer in the land, you suspect he won’t be making anyone else rich.