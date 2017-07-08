Injury-time goals add a little gloss as Motherwell lose out

Motherwell attempted a late fight back but it was in vain as they fell to a 3-2 defeat away to Gateshead. The home men had raced out to a three-nil lead though Macauley Langstaff, Kieran Green and Tom Whyte although it has to be said that there were a good chunk of fortune in the first and last of the goals as both took deflections on their way into the net.

The English National League side looked to be cruising, but Ryan Bowman and Andy Rose both netted in injury time for the Steelmen to give the score a more respectable look.

Recently relegated Inverness will be aware they will not have it all their own way in the lower reaches as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Elgin at Borough Briggs.

A tight affair was broken open by the hosts on 65 minutes with Brian Cameron finding the net. Jamie Reid doubled their lead 15 minutes later as John Robertson’s men could not land a blow.

Big winners on the day were Morton, laying a marker down for this season with a 6-1 win away to Turiff. Recent signing Bob McHugh was the main man as he helped himself to a hat-trick.

Another summer capture Robert Thomson opened the scoring and Michael Tidser and youngster Scott Tiffoney were also on the scoresheet for the Cappielow men.

Edinburgh City and a Hibs XI shared the spoils with a 1-1 draw as part of the Ronnie Swan tournament at Ainslie Park. Craig Beattie opening the scoring halfway through the first half before Hibs produced an equaliser with the final kick of the game.

Alloa and St Mirren played out a goalless draw at Recreation Park while Raith Rovers ran out 2-1 winners at Broadwood against Clyde, recent signing Liam Buchanan putting the Fife men in front before a David Goodwillie penalty levelled the scores. A Scott Ferguson own goal was decisive with just over 20 minutes to go.

Elsewhere, an Ally Love double gave Brechin a 2-0 victory away to Montrose and Albion Rovers and Dumbarton battled to a 1-1 draw at Cliftonhill in Alan Reid’s testimonial.