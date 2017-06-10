HT: Scotland 0 - 0 England: Scots start well but England on top

The teams are level after a cagey first-half at Hampden Park, England with the better chances.

Despite a change in formation Scotland settled quickest. With Leigh Griffiths leading the line Scotland had a nuisance factor which spread throughout the team. The home side were extremely quick and eager to snap into challenges.

Fans, players and officials take part in a minute's silence for the recent terror attacks victims. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

This was shown as early as the third minute when Scott Brown went in late on Dele Alli to earn himself a needless booking, something which he is unaccustomed to at club level.

But the first 15 minutes were about Scotland, Brown, Griffiths, Stuart Armstrong and the two wing-backs, Andrew Robertson and Ikechi Anya pressing high in midfield not allowing England to build through the middle easily.

The frustration was clear early on when Gary Cahill knocked the ball back to Joe Hart frustratingly and motioned to his team-mates for more movement.

Despite the bright opening and a smattering of corners all Gordon Strachan’s men had to show for their efforts was a Griffiths effort from outside the box which went straight to hart in the England goal.

England were keen to push their full-backs forward but both centre-midfielders, Jake Livermore and Eric Dier, were too deep, making for a disjointed system.

It wasn’t until the 18th minute that the away side finally got a spell of controlled possession, allowing England to gradually move up the pitch. Dier in an advanced position clipped a neat ball over the defence, catching out Kieran Tierney, the left-side centre-back, and finding Harry Kane. However, the in-form striker blazed over the bar.

Ten minutes later Kane went much closer. A long pass from deep by Dier teased Gordon off his line and out his box, the Celtic goalkeeper heading away from goal but straight to Kane. The striker’s lobbed effort had plenty air-time, allowing Tierney to head the ball comfortably off the line.

His clearance, however, went to Robertson on the edge of the box, the Hull City wing-back slipping, presenting Marcus Rashford with the best chance of the game. The Manchester United forward had his shot turned away by a retreating Gordon.

Scotland were, by now, struggling to get meaningful possession in the England half, with Adam Lallana coming to the fore between the lines. He had the next effort, sidestepping away from Christophe Berra with ease but his rasping shot was the wrong side of the post.

As the game approached half-time Livermore tested Gordon with a stinging effort.