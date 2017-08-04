How Neymar transfer deal compares to money in Scottish football

Have your say

Brazil forward Neymar has joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth around £199million from Barcelona.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Here, The Scotsman looks at what PSG could have got for their money from the world of Scottish football.

10 TV deals for each SPFL season

The current deal is worth a reported £18.75million a season.

16 Tore Andre Flos

Sold to Rangers from Chelsea in 2000, the Norwegian remains the record transfer paid for by a Scottish club.

15 Victor Wanyamas

Bought by Southampton from Celtic in 2013, the record fee received for a player by a Scottish club.

284 Ulises de la Cruz

Hibs’ most expensive ever signing at £700,000

14 new main stands at Tynecastle

The cost of construction was originally estimated at £12million, but it was revealed last month that the cost had risen by an additional £2million

Every one of the most expensive buys from the 12 top flight clubs in Scotland (8.6 times over)

The combined total that every club in the Ladbrokes Premiership has spent on their most expensive every player is around £23million

Bring Hearts out of administration 80 times over

Ann Budge completed the takeover of Hearts thanks to a £2.5million investment

39,000 Syd Puddefoots

The English forward became the world’s most expensive player when he moved from Blackburn Rovers to Falkirk in 1922 for £5,000.

7.37million tickets for Celtic v Hearts this weekend

It’s £27 to watch the league champions begin their title defence against managerless Hearts

READ MORE - Celtic to face Astana in Champions League play-off