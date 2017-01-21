Hibs and Bonnyrigg players pay tribute to Shaun Woodburn

Players from Hibs and Bonnyrigg Rose paid tribute to former Rose player Shaun Woodburn before the Scottish Cup tie at Tynecastle.

Woodburn, 30, died on New Year’s Day after being attacked in Leith and both sides observed a minute’s silence before the match in Gorgie.

The Bonnyrigg Rose players observe a minute's silence for former player Shaun Woodburn. Picture: Alan Harvey/SNS

A talented junior player, Woodburn played for Rose between 2012 and 2015 and also had spells with Newtongrange Star, Whitehill Welfare, Lochend Amateurs and Leith Athletic.

The Hibs fan sustained serious injuries following a disturbance in Great Junction Street at around 2am on 1 January. He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment where he died later that day.

Read more at: http://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/our-region/edinburgh/leith/family-pay-tribute-to-loving-dad-shaun-woodburn-1-4331125

Read more at: http://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/our-region/edinburgh/leith/family-pay-tribute-to-loving-dad-shaun-woodburn-1-4331125