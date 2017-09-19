Hearts man Nikolay Todorov desperate to impress at Easter Road

Livingston striker Nikolay Todorov insists he will not care if he is the target of flak from the Hibs supporters in tonight’s Betfred Cup quarter-final.

The Bulgarian is on loan at the Championship side from Hibs’ fierce city rivals Hearts and is relishing his first clash against the Leith outfit.

Todorov is yet to make a competitive appearance for his parent club but he hopes to catch the eye with a lively performance at Easter Road.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it, it’s a big game for us and we’ve done really well to get to where we are. All we can do is work hard and see what happens.

“We’ll see if the Hibs fans give me a hard time, I hope they don’t but even if they do I’m a professional and I’ll deal with it.

“I’ve not been to Easter Road before but it will be a privilege to play there. Of course I hope to be going to be going to place likes Easter Road as a Hearts player in future.

“It’s really important what is going to happen with my future but for me I just need to focus game to game. If you do that then you’ll move forward step by step.

“I’m focused on the Hibs game first of all.”

Todorov, who scored in Saturday’s 3-1 league victory at Inverness Caledonian Thistle despite playing at centre-half, insists being the underdogs will not faze David Hopkin’s side.

He added: “Of course Hibs are the favourites but it’s eleven versus eleven, we’ll work hard.

“We’re working really hard on the training pitch and in matches and we have a great team spirit, it’s a motivation knowing you could play at Hampden but we’re really focussed on the game.”