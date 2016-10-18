Forth Valley U15s follow in footsteps of their seniors

Forth Valley recently scored a win in the opening match of the Senior National Trophy – and their Under-15 squad did likewise with a 3-1 win over Ayrshire at the new football facility at Wallace High School.

But the tie was closer than the score maybe suggests. After an even opening half-hour of play the home team went in front when Blair Sneddon (Graeme High School) showed great individual skill to dribble through the defence and score with a well-hit shot.

Forth’s goalkeeper Jordan Brown (Denny High School) made a number of good saves and Ayrshire hit the post, but half-time arrived with the home side still 1-0 ahead.

Ayrshire started the second half with purpose and the Forth Valley defence had to stand firm to withstand the pressure from the visitors.

However, it was against the run of play when Forth Valley increased their lead. Substitute forward Gavin Campbell (McLaren High School) got across the defender to the front post to score low in the corner to make the score 2-0 after 65 minutes.

With ten minutes remaining an Ayrshire forward blocked an attempted clearance by the goalkeeper and the ball ended up in the home net.

Forth Valley’s response was excellent and they secured their win when, only a few minutes later, Gavin Campbell added a second to make the final score 3-1.

Forth Valley now travel to Lanarkshire for their second sectional game on 2 November at Hamilton Palace while Ayrshire also travel to play West Lothian.

Forth Valley squad: Jordan Brown (Denny High School), Bryce O’Neil (Bo'ness Academy), Jamie Scott (Graeme High School), Robbie Davis (Alva Academy), Steven McGuigan (Stirling High School), Cameron Taylor-Cameron (Denny High School), Jamie Conlon (Alva Academy), Dylan Tennant (Graeme High School), Keiran McLaughlin (St.Modan’s High School), Blair Sneddon (Graeme High School), Jack Lapsley (Graeme High School), Jack Sharples (Braes High School), Gavin Campbell (McLaren High School), Niall McFadden (St Mungo’s High School).