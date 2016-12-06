Forth Valley top group after dramatic fightback

In an excellent advert for school football, Forth Valley beat West Lothian 3-2 in the latest Group 3 section game at Blackburn United’s New Murrayfield Park.

The result means Forth Valley are top of the table and qualify for the knockout quarter-final stage.

But the visitors had to do it the hard way, coming back from a 2-0 half-time deficit to secure the win.

The home team took the lead after 25 minutes when Forth Valley failed to clear a corner and Rory Hamilton (James Young High School) scored.

Brian Lloyd (West Calder High School) netted soon after to double their advantage.

The second half featured the Forth Valley fightback. From a corner, Bryce O’Neil (Bo’ness Academy) flicked home at the near post and Aaron Bryson grabbed an equaliser ten minutes later, shooting home from close range as West Lothian were rattled.

Forth Valley goalkeeper Jordan Brown (Denny High School) made a great tip-over save before Jack Lapsley, with only a few minutes left, rammed home the winning goal from inside the six yard box. The great comeback victory secured top spot in the group for his side with two wins and a draw.

With one game left – West Lothian versus Ayrshire – any of the other teams including Lanarkshire could grab a qualification slot from a very closely contested group.

Forth Valley have seven points from three matches, Lanarkshire have three points from three matches and West Lothian and Ayrshire both have one point from two matches.