Forth Valley reach Under-15 National Trophy final

Forth Valley are through to the last four in the Under-15 National Trophy semi-final, after defeating Aberdeenshire 5-1 in the quarter-final at Ochilview. The victors now face Glasgow for a place in the final.

With the score tied at 1-1 five minutes into the second half, Aberdeenshire were dominant outfit, but the home team’s Aaron Bryson scored give his side the lead, and Forth Valley added further goals to run out comfortable winners.

They had dominated the first period and scored when Gavin Campbell opened the scoring and led 1- 0 at half time.

The visitors started the second half with a few changes in personnel, formation and mindset and were soon on equal terms when Josh Baird scored a good goal. He had been Aberdeenshire’s best player and deserved his goal.

The game was in the balance until Bryson’s goal which was quickly followed by other goals by Jamie Conlon, Gavin Campbell’s second and Neil Mackie.