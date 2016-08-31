Former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew signs for Blackburn

Blackburn have signed Scotland international defender Charlie Mulgrew on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old, who was a free agent after leaving Celtic, becomes the Sky Bet Championship side’s 11th signing of the summer.

Mulgrew came through the youth ranks at Parkhead but failed to make a first-team appearance in his first spell with the club, spending time on loan at Dundee United before moving on to Wolves, Southend and Aberdeen.

He returned to Glasgow under Neil Lennon in 2010 and scored 30 goals in 205 appearances as he won five league titles, two Scottish Cups and a Scottish League Cup.

Mulgrew, whose signing was announced on Blackburn’s official website, made his Scotland debut against Slovenia in February 2012 and has 24 international caps.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>