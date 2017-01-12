Football world pays tribute to Graham Taylor

The world of football has been paying tribute to former England manager Graham Taylor following his death at the age of 72.

Taylor, who is thought to have suffered a heart attack, will be best remembered for his spell in charge of England from 1990-93 and successful stints with Watford and Aston Villa.

Graham Taylor with Elton John, his chairman at Watford, where he enjoyed remarkable success. Picture: Evening Standard/Getty Images

Confirming his death, a family statement read: “With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack. The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss.”

EFL clubs will stage a minute’s applause ahead of all fixtures this weekend as a mark of respect, while Watford will also hold a one-minute applause ahead of their Premier League clash against Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road. The Hornets will also wear black armbands for tomorrow’s fixture.

Taylor began his footballing career as a young player with Scunthorpe and also represented Grimsby and Lincoln before moving into management with the latter. He also had a spell as manager at Wolves and later became a respected pundit with the BBC and BT Sport.

It was at Watford, though, where Taylor’s managerial career really took off after cutting his teeth with Lincoln.

Graham Taylor, right, with Paul Gascoigne at an England training session in 1992. Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Wire

After being appointed in 1977, he took the club from the Fourth Division to a second-placed finish in the top flight, qualifying for the Uefa Cup in 1983. They reached the FA Cup final the following year. He moved to Villa in 1987 but had a second spell at Vicarage Road from 1996-2001, achieving promotion to the Premier League.

Sir Elton John, Taylor’s chairman at Watford, expressed his sadness via an Instagram post.

He wrote: “I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Graham’s passing. He was like a brother to me. We shared an unbreakable bond since we first met. We went on an incredible journey together and it will stay with me forever.

“He took my beloved Watford from the depths of the lower leagues to uncharted territory and into Europe. We have become a leading English club because of his managerial wisdom and genius.

“This is a sad and dark day for Watford. The club and the town. We will cherish Graham and drown our sorrows in the many brilliant memories he gave us. I love you Graham. I will miss you very much.”

Former England winger John Barnes was a member of the Watford side which rose to the top of the English game after Taylor brought him to the club from non-league Sudbury Court. Barnes said: “Graham started my career, so of course I know more than most about the influence he had on players. I was a 17-year-old boy and he put me in the team straight away. He cared about me as a person first and a footballer second.”

Taylor took charge at Villa following relegation to the Second Division. He won promotion at the first attempt and two years after that, in 1990, they finished runners-up to Liverpool in the First Division.

That achievement was instrumental in securing him the England position. Years later, in 2002, he came out of managerial retirement for a second spell at Villa.

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson said: “He was the natural choice to become the England manager when he did and this was the pinnacle of a hugely successful career. I have very fond memories of Graham. He was approachable, open and honest. If he could help you in any way, he always would. I was really shocked by this terrible news and I send my condolences to Graham’s wife and all of his family.”

The stand-out choice to replace Sir Bobby Robson after Italia 90, Taylor’s spell in charge of England ended in disappointment after failure to qualify for the 1994 World Cup. He took England to Euro 92 but his side did not progress beyond the group stages. He was derided for substituting leading striker Gary Lineker when a goal was needed in a decisive game against Sweden.

He resigned in 1993 having faced fierce criticism at times with the national side, notably for his perceived reliance on the long-ball tactics which served him well in club football. One newspaper ridiculed him by depicting him as a turnip.

“Very sad news that Graham Taylor has passed away,” said Lineker on Twitter yesterday.

“An outstanding manager, lover of football and thoroughly decent man.”