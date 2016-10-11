First ever green card shown in Italy Serie B match

Football’s first ever green card has been shown in Italy during a match between Vicenza and Virtus Entella.

Vicenza striker Cristian Galano received the card, awarded for fair play, after the referee gave a corner kick to Vicenza after the ball had gone out of play.

Galano pointed out that his cross hadn’t touched a defender and therefore a goal kick should be awarded to Virtus.

The referee changed his decision and Galano was awarded the green card after the game, which finished 0-0.

Serie B president Andrea Abodi said that while the cards were largely symbolic, the aim was to try and promote the Italian second tier in a more positive manner following a match-fixing scandal that embroiled the league at the start of the season.

Abodi added: “The important thing is to recognise when a professional does something exemplary. It’s a symbolic award.”

A Serie B spokesperson said: “We think that football needs positive messages. This sport is too often embroiled in controversy that drives people away from the stadiums.”

The player with the most green cards at the end of the season will win a special award for fair play.