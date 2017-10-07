Ex-Rangers starlet Billy Gilmour impresses boss Jody Morris

Former St Johnstone midfielder Jody Morris has been impressed by the progress made by Scotland’s starlet Billy Gilmour at Chelsea, both on and off the park.

Billy Gilmour in action for Rangers before his move to Chelsea. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

The 16-year-old is working under Morris in Chelsea’s U18 squad, with the side top of the league after six wins from six, with Gilmour netting three times in his last three outings.

Morris, who was appearing in St Johnstone legend Dave Mackay’s testimonial, was effusive in his praise for the youngster when speaking to the Scottish Sun.

“Billy is doing well”, he said. “It is an adjustment when you come down to a club like Chelsea from Scotland. But he is adjusting really well and I’m really impressed with him. Not just as a footballer, but his personality and character is something that is standing out at the minute.

“The boy is not only a good kid, but someone who wants to learn and he wants to play at the very top. So he’s going to give himself the best chance if he carries on with that attitude.”

Gilmour is doing everything he can to give himself the best chance of succeeding at the club. And Morris is an ideal coach to guide him, having emerged from the club’s academy, making more than 150 appearances for the Stamford Bridge side, winning four trophies.

He would go on to play nearly 120 times for St Johnstone.

“He’s a boy that can play and get about the pitch and he wants to score goals,” Morris said. “You can see that he has a good football brain. He listens and he takes on board information. That is just as important as all the stuff he does on the pitch.

“There are so many top players at our place, but he is certainly one that we’ve gone all out to get from Rangers.”

The player’s character and attitude is something which stood out for Morris before Chelsea had beaten off a number of the world’s biggest clubs to complete his signature.

“I went to watch him a few times when we were looking at him, but at the same time you never really get to know someone until you see them close up,” he said.

“He has impressed our recruitment side of things and I have to say seeing him close up day in day out he has impressed me even more. But his personality and character is something that is going to benefit him because he gives it his all every day in training.”