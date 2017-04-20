Ex-Rangers defender Ugo Ehiogu rushed to hospital

Ex-Rangers defender Ugo Ehiogu is in hospital after collapsing on Thursday morning.

The 44-year-old, who currently coaches Tottenham Hotspur’s under-23 side, took ill at the North London club’s training centre.

A statement read: “Our Under-23’s coach received immediate treatment on site from our medical staff before being transferred to hospital by ambulance.

“Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to Ugo and his family.

“We shall continue to provide updates when we have further information.”

Ehiogu spent only five months at Rangers after signing in January 2008. He famously scored a spectacular overhead kick against Celtic in a 1-0 win at Parkhead.

The former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough centre-back earned four caps for England during his lengthy career.

