Ex-Hibs kid David Porcher scores for Team GB at Paralympics

Preston Athletic player David Porcher was on target for Great Britain’s seven-a-side footballers but couldn’t prevent his side opening their Paralympics campaign with a 2-1 defeat by hosts Brazil at the Deodoro Stadium.

After GB had fallen behind to first-half goals by Leandro Goncalves do Amaral and Maycon Ferreira de Almeida, former Hibs kid Porcher netted a fine goal three minutes after the interval to cut the deficit, making space for himself on the edge of the Brazil box before curling home a left-footed shot off the post.

Matt Crossen came close with six minutes of the 60 remaining when he brought the ball down on the edge of the Brazil box and curled it narrowly outside the post with his right foot but Britain could not find an equaliser as Brazil held on.

The competition, for athletes with cerebral palsy or an acquired brain injury, has placed Great Britain in a tough Pool A also featuring Ireland and Ukraine.

Former Birmingham player Jack Rutter captains a GB squad featuring ex-Liverpool player Sean Highdale and former Tranmere forward Ollie Nugent, who currently plays for Chester.