Ex-Hibs and Celtic boss Tony Mowbray quits Coventry City

Tony Mowbray has resigned as manager of Coventry.

The 52-year-old has decided to part company with the Sky Blues following a disappointing start to the season which has left the club bottom of the table with just six points and no wins from their 10 league matches.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

The Sky Bet League One club announced the news via their official website on Thursday morning.

Technical director Mark Venus will take charge of the team against Port Vale on Saturday.

“Coventry City can today confirm that Tony Mowbray has resigned as manager of the football club,” said a statement.

“Without a win in the first 10 league games, Tony felt on a professional level that he was no longer able to take the club forward.

“Coventry City FC would like to thank Tony for all his energy and dedication over the past 18 months. We would also like to wish Tony all the very best for the future and put on record that he will always be welcome at the football club.

“Technical director Mark Venus will take responsibility of first-team duties with immediate effect.”

Former Hibernian, West Brom, Celtic and Middlesbrough boss Mowbray took charge of Coventry in March 2015 and leaves with an overall record of 26 wins, 26 defeats and 24 draws from his 76 matches as manager.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic earned EPL ‘respect’ | Guardiola: City should have won | Cup final verdict ‘the wrong message’

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY