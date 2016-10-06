Eskilstuna 1 - 0 Glasgow City: Visitors still in the tie

Glasgow City will be hopeful of reaching the last 16 of the Women’s Champions League at the Excelsior Stadium next Thursday despite losing narrowly to Eskilstuna United in Sweden last night, writes Alan Campbell.

A second-half header from striker Mimmi Larsson separated the sides, but having edged the goal attempts, City look to have an easier task than they did at the same stage against Chelsea last season, when they also lost the away leg 1-0.

“We’re in a decent position,” City head coach Scott Booth said. “It was a very tricky away game against a very good Swedish side and we’re still in the tie.”

City made a good start and Fiona Brown troubled the home defence with a couple of crosses and a shot in the opening 20 minutes. Eskilstuna didn’t threaten until midway through the half when Hayley Lauder and Gemma Fay cleared the danger.

Veteran goalkeeper Fay again saved City with a good save from Larsson five minutes from the interval, but it was one of only two shots on target by the home side in the opening 45 minutes.

Eskilstuna got the breakthrough seven minutes into the second half. Norwegian midfielder Ingrid Schjelderup sent over a cross and Larsson headed home.

City hit back with a shot from Brown which was saved by Emelie Lundberg and also forced a couple of quick corners as the game started to open out with Eskilstuna also looking for another goal.

They nearly got it midway through the half, but Fay did well to dive down to tip Petra Andersson’s effort round the post. The goalkeeper then had to make another save from the home side’s danger player Olivia Schough.

At the other end Lauder forced three saves from Lundberg with two shots and a header, but it was Larsson who came closest to adding a second with a header just wide.