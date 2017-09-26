Entrepreneur Ana Stewart appointed to Scottish FA board

Scottish Football Association president Alan McRae has welcomed entrepreneur Ana Stewart onto the Hampden board.

Stewart has been appointed as a new independent non-executive director to the SFA’s board with a view to helping the governing body boost its marketing output as well as advising on new technological advances.

She will replace Barrie Jackson, who has been a member of the board since 2011, when he steps down in December.

Dundonian Stewart is a former Scottish Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year winner and has built a successful career in the development of customer engagement and marketing products in the banking and retail sectors.

She is the founder of i-design, a banking software company, which went on to become listed in the London Stock Exchange and also devised and launched atmAd, now one of the largest outdoor digital media channels in the UK.

McRae said: “Like many other organisations, the Scottish FA faces a range of challenges as the sports, broadcasting and digital landscapes evolve.

“We need to be ready for those changes and Ana, with her background in marketing, retail and technology, will be a huge asset on our board.

“As an independent non-executive director, her advice and fresh ideas will challenge and shape our plans and policies going forward. We look forward to welcoming her to the Scottish FA in 2018.”

Stewart added: “I am very excited to be joining the board of the Scottish FA. I was brought up supporting my local football team in Dundee and it will be an honour to play my part in growing the game nationally.

“I want to help us connect with supporters, our members and with businesses in relevant and innovative ways and drive our plans towards 2020 and beyond. I can’t wait to get started.”