David Tanner left Sky Sports after 18 years by ‘mutual consent’

Former Sky Sports presenter David Tanner has explained his departure from the broadcaster after 18 years as the face of Scottish football coverage on the channel.

David Tanner was with Sky Sports for 18 years. Picture: SNS

Speaking to Sunday Mail Tanner explained he “left by mutual consent on August 31, which is that old manager’s line, isn’t it?”.

He denied speculation that he would be making the move to BT Sports and said he will be continuing his break until the New Year.

Tanner was replaced at Sky Sports by Hayley McQueen, the daughter of former Manchester United, Leeds United and Scotland player Gordon McQueen, having worked previously as a presenter on Sky Sports News.

“For the time being, I’m enjoying having a break from broadcasting but once the New Year comes in, I’ll start looking about,” he told Sunday Mail.

“I’ve set up an events and hospitality company with Scott Gardiner, who was until recently the chief executive at Hearts. I’ve also been doing lecturing at Napier University so I’ve actually been really busy. There’s been some job offers but I’m not rushing into anything yet.”

Tanner admitted he was surprised on turning on his phone to see a message from Celtic captain Scott Brown, among others from the world of Scottish football.

“I was away on holiday when the season started. I just switched my phone off and went away and did something with my family. And when I switched the phone back on, the first text that came up was from Scott Brown saying, ‘Where are you? Missing your wee face.’

“Ally McCoist phoned and we had a good chat and he said he hoped to work with me again in future.

“Archie Macpherson said to me, ‘Don’t worry about anyone else, see yourself right. You know the game, just make your own decisions.’

“I was completely unaware anybody was even remotely interested about where I was.”

