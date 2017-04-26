David Moyes charged over ‘slap’ comment to female reporter

David Moyes has been charged by the Football Association over making comments to a female reporter that were “improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute” after a match against Burnley on 18 March.

The Sunderland manager was heard telling BBC reporter Vicki Sparks she might “get a slap”.

Moyes, 54, has expressed “deep regret” over the incident.

The comment came after an interview in which he was asked by Sparks if the presence of Sunderland’s owner Ellis Short at the match put extra pressure on him.

Moyes answered “no” but, after the interview, added that Sparks “might get a slap even though you’re a woman” and that she should be “careful” next time she visited. His comments were caught on microphone.

He has until 6pm next Wednesday to reply to the charge.