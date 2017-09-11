Crystal Palace sack Frank de Boer

Frank de Boer has been sacked as Crystal Palace manager with Roy Hodgson reportedly set to replace him.

The Dutchman loses his job after 77 days following four successive Premier League defeats to start the season.

The Eagles are still to register a goal following their latest defeat at Burnley on Sunday afternoon, becoming the first team to lose their first four top-flight matches without scoring a goal since Preston in the 1924-25 season.

They started the season with a 3-0 home defeat to newly-promoted Huddersfield, followed by losses to Liverpool and Swansea.

Former Fulham, Liverpool and England boss Hodgson is expected to sign a two-year deal at Selhurst Park with Southampton up next.

We look at the worst Premier League records after four games and what became of the teams - and the managers - who set these unwanted marks.

Southampton (2012-13)

Saints are Palace’s next opponents, and suffered their own horror start five years ago after winning promotion from the Championship under Nigel Adkins. They bounced back in their fifth game with a 4-1 home win over Aston Villa but Adkins survived only until January 2013. New boss Mauricio Pochettino secured Southampton’s top-flight status with a 14th-placed finish.

West Ham United (2010-11)

The Hammers are desperate to avoid entering this chart for a second time as they prepare for their fourth Premier League match of the current season at home to Huddersfield on Monday night, having started with three straight defeats - albeit all away from home. Their poor start seven years ago contributed to them finishing bottom of the table, seven points adrift of safety. Manager Avram Grant somehow lasted the whole season before being replaced on a permanent basis by Sam Allardyce in the summer of 2011.

Portsmouth (2009-10)

A truly woeful campaign for Pompey began with seven straight defeats under Paul Hart and ended with the club finishing bottom with 19 points. Hart was sacked in November 2009.

Sunderland (2005-06)

The Black Cats lost five in a row from the start of the season under Mick McCarthy in a campaign where they finished bottom of the league with just 15 points, the second-lowest Premier League total ever. McCarthy was sacked in March 2006 with the club 16 points adrift at the foot of the table.

Middlesbrough (2001-02)

A ray of hope for De Boer, with Boro also securing survival despite taking no points from the first 12 available under Steve McClaren. The future England manager led the Teessiders to a 12th-placed finish.

Southampton (1998-99)

A second appearance in the list for the south coast club, who this time lost five in a row, rounded off by a 4-0 loss at Newcastle. The club kept faith in Dave Jones and incredibly they stayed up, finishing 17th as the campaign ended with three straight wins.

Aston Villa (1997-98)

Brian Little’s men had that sinking feeling 20 years ago but climbed all the way to seventh by May and won eight of their last 10 Premier League games.

Swindon (1993-94)

John Gorman’s men opened with four defeats and it took them until November 24 to register a first win at the 16th attempt. The Wiltshire club finished 13 points adrift of safety after the 42-game season. Gorman stayed in the job until November 1994.