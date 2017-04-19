WWE wrestler backs Celtic to defeat Rangers in Old Firm semi

WWE wrestler Sheamus has backed Celtic to defeat Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final this coming Sunday.

The world famous grappler, real name Stephen Farrelly from Dublin, was videoed in a Celtic shirt giving the impassioned speech.

He is filmed saying: “Glasgow Rangers are going down to the greatest football team, the greatest Scottish football team of all time... Glasgow Celtic.”

After he’s reminded of his allegiances to Liverpool by tag partner Cesaro, he launches into a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The pair posed in Celtic and Rangers strips for a WWE add when the company’s flagship Monday Night Raw programme came to Glasgow last year.

