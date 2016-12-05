Three Scottish Cup games picked for live TV coverage

Three William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round games have been moved for live TV coverage.

The all-Premiership tie between Rangers and Motherwell at Ibrox will now take place on Saturday, 21 January with a 12.30pm kick-off. It will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

The following day Hearts will travel to Raith Rovers for a 1.05pm kick-off in front of the BBC Scotland cameras.

Rounding off the three is Celtic’s trip to Albion Rovers, which will be shown by Sky Sports at 3pm later on the Sunday. The match will likely not take place at the League One club’s Cliftonhill ground for safety reasons. In all likelihood the tie will be held at either Motherwell’s Fir Park or New Douglas Park in Hamilton.

The rest of the ties are scheduled to take place at 3pm on Saturday, 21 January.

