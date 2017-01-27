Three Scottish Cup fifth round games moved for live TV

Three matches from the Scottish Cup fifth round have been moved for live TV coverage, including the much-anticipated Edinburgh derby clash between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle.
The cup holders will be looking to eliminate their crosstown neighbours from the competition for the third time in five seasons. The match will take place on Sunday 12 February, live on Sky Sports, with a 12.30pm kick-off time.
Coverage of Rangers’ meeting with Greenock Morton at Ibrox will follow the conclusion of that match, with the game kicking off at 3pm.
Celtic will kick off the fifth round weekend when they host Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday lunchtime. BBC Scotland will broadcast the match, which begins at 12.15pm.
The Scottish Cup fifth round draw in full
Dunfermline Athletic v. Hamilton Academical
Heart of Midlothian v. Hibernian
St. Johnstone v. Partick Thistle
Ayr United v. Stirling Albion or Clyde
East Fife v. St Mirren
Ross County v. Aberdeen
Celtic v. Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Rangers v. Greenock Morton
