SFA: Unfair to call Scottish Cup final verdict a ‘whitewash’

SFA chief Stewart Regan insists it’s unfair to label the Scottish Cup final investigation a “whitewash” after both Hibs and Rangers escaped punishment for the disorder witnessed on the Hampden Park surface.

Immediately after the full-time whistle went, confirming Hibs’ 3-2 victory and ending the club’s 114-year wait for Scottish Cup glory, thousands of fans streamed on to the park.

Members of the Rangers team were attacked, advertising hoardings and the goalposts were destroyed, and the pitch was damaged.

Rangers supporters from the other end of Hampden also made their way on to the field, leading to violent clashes between both sets of fans.

An investigation was launched by the SFA, which led to charges being brought against both sides. However, those charges were dropped when it was found clubs could not automatically be held accountable for the behaviour of their support.

The SFA suffered a backlash after the findings were made public, but Regan believes some of the criticism levelled at the governing body has been unfair.

Regan said: “This was an independent process, let’s not forget that.

“We put in place an independent judicial system, we instigated an independent review by Sheriff Bowen, and he came back with a series of recommendations and those will be considered [at a board meeting in December]. So I think to use terms like whitewash is really unfair.”

