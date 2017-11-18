Scottish Cup round-up: Highland League sides impress

Cove Rangers led a Highland League assault on the third round of the Scottish Cup with two goals in the final five minutes to knock Airdrieonians out of the competition in Lanarkshire.

Harry Milne scored twice, including a last-minute header, to stun the home fans after they had led through Jordan McGregor and Jake Hastie. Scott Ross equalised before Milne’s winner.

Steven Mackay scored three minutes into injury time to give Brora Rangers a 1-0 win over Stranraer at Stair Park and an early strike by Jonathan Crawford was enough for Formartine to see off Forfar Athletic. A Paul Campbell penalty and Brian Hay’s late clincher sealed Fraserburgh’s 2-1 victory over Spartans who had led through Jamie Dishington.

Dunfermline Athletic came through 4-1 at Queen’s Park. David Galt almost gave the Glasgow side the lead shortly before half-time when his shot clipped the inside of the post with Sean Murdoch scrambling.

Nicky Clark should have put Dunfermline in front when he had a free header just before the break, but he made amends three minutes into the second half when he headed home a Joe Cardle cross and Jason Talbot added the second with a strike from distance.

Queen’s pulled a goal back when Galt scored with the aid of a huge deflection but Andy Ryan and Declan McManus both netted for the Fife side.

Livingston beat Glenafton Athletic 2-0 at Almondvale. Glenafton started strongly but fell behind when they failed to defend a Josh Mullin corner and Dylan Mackin took his chance from close range. Mackin headed a second goal early in the second half.

Montrose held Queen of the South 0-0 and Peterhead stunned Raith Rovers 3-0 with Rory McAllister netting twice in the second half.

Ayr United produced a strong second-half show to see off Banks o’Dee 6-2 with Lawrence Shankland, Declan McDaid and Craig Moore all scoring twice.

Stuart Carswell put Dumbarton through 1-0 against Elgin when his free-kick took a deflection and ended up in the back of the net.

Alloa Athletic came from behind to beat Stenhousemuir 2-1. The home side took a surprise lead when Alloa failed to deal with a cross from Eddie Ferns and Nicky Paterson lashed the ball home.

Craig Malcolm was unfortunate not to equalise moments later when his header came back off the crossbar with the goalkeeper beaten but he equalised just after the break and then scored the winner.

Brechin City edged Buckie Thistle 3-2, Isaac Layne scoring twice after John McLeod had given the Highlands side an early lead.

Goals by Kevin Smith and Jonathan Page gave East Fife a 2-0 win at Clyde and Albion Rovers survived a late fightback to beat East Kilbride 4-3. Ross McNeil headed East Kilbride in front after six minutes from Adam Strachan’s cross but Craig Howie put through his own goal to level the tie after 23 minutes. Gary Fisher put Albion in front at the start of the second half and Joao Pereira added the third and Alan Trouten the fourth. Arbroath eased to a 3-0 win over Berwick Rangers.

◆ Cowdenbeath came from behind to draw 1-1 with Annan Athletic at Central Park in the only League Two match played yesterday. Annan dominated the first half but David McGurn made a string of saves to keep them at bay. The goalkeeper made an excellent stop to deny Ryan Sinnamon but he was finally beaten with three minutes of the half remaining when Aidan Smith netted his tenth of the season.

Kyle Miller equalised with a 30-yard strike midway through the second half to give Gary Bollan a point in his first game as manager.