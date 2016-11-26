Scottish Cup round-up: Dunfermline avoid a Buckie shock

Dunfermline Athletic avoided a Scottish Cup shock yesterday, squeezing through to the fourth round with a 5-3 win at Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle.

In a topsy-turvy match it was 2-2 after 33 minutes – the Pars took the lead on 12 minutes when Hamish Munro put through his own net, John McLeod equalised almost immediately, Michael Paton restored the visitors’ lead from the penalty spot, before Chris Angus levelled things.

Kallum Higginbotham and Paul McMullan goals gave Dunfermline some breathing space for much of the second half but an Angus header restored Buckie hopes, before they were dashed by McMullan completing his double.

Livingston reached the fourth round with a 2-1 win at Airdrieonians, who had taken the lead after 17 minutes through Andy Ryan. Nicky Cadden equalised after half an hour with an angled shot, before Danny Mullen settled the tie on 62 minutes with an overhead kick.

Shane Sutherland scored four as Elgin City thumped Lowland League side Hawick Royal Albert 8-1. He had notched a hat-trick before half-time as Elgin led 3-1 at the break, with Kris Mitchell scoring for Hawick. The hosts grabbed another five goals in the second half – Chris McLeish on target, Brian Cameron with a double, Sutherland again and finally Craig Gunn.

Forres Mechanics and Stenhousemuir drew 2-2. Simon Allan netted first for the Highland League side but they needed Lee Fraser to rescue them with a second-half equaliser after goals from Fraser Kerr and Willis Furtado had put Stenhousemuir in front.

Jamie Longworth scored from outside the box with 16 minutes remaining as Alloa Athletic won 1-0 at Peterhead.