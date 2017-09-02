Scottish Cup draw sees three all-Highland League ties

Have your say

Scottish Amateur Cup holders Colville Park were handed a home tie against Cumbernauld Colts, while Scottish Junior Cup winners Glenafton Athletic will face Glasgow University or Threave Rovers in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

The draw took place at Excelsior Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with three all Highland League ties picked out the hat.

Scottish Cup first-round draw in full:

Selkirk v Gretna 2008

Colville Park v Cumbernauld Colts

Fraserburgh v Forres Mechanics

Edusport Academy v Rothes

Civil Service Strollers v Strathspey Thistle

Nairn County v Whitehill Welfare

Deveronvale v Hawick Royal Albert

Banks O’Dee v Huntly

Spartans v Vale of Leithen

Gala Fairydean Rovers v Keith

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Inverurie Loco Works

BSC Glasgow v Dalbeattie Star

Formartine United v Turriff United

Wick Academy v University of Stirling

Edinburgh University v Lossiemouth

Clachnacuddin v Fort William

Glenafton Athletic v Glasgow University or Threave Rovers

Brora Rangers v Girvan

Ties to be played Saturday, 23 September.