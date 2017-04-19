Scott Brown free to face Rangers as Alex Schalk is banned

Ross County forward Alex Schalk has been hit with a two-match ban for simulation while Celtic skipper Scott Brown has been officially cleared to play in Sunday’s William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Brown was sent off for a foul on Liam Boyce moments after the striker had levelled from the spot on Sunday following Schalk’s penalty-box dive.

READ MORE - Why the referee awarded Ross County a penalty against Celtic

The midfielder faced being suspended for the Hampden clash with Rangers but it soon became clear the Easter holidays had prevented him missing the derby.

Celtic submitted their appeal before Wednesday’s 3pm deadline - 24 hours later than normal because of Monday’s holiday - with the Scottish Football Association confirming the hearing would take place on April 27.

That means his two-match ban is suspended until after the semi-final, with the 31-year-old, who was set to get a rest anyway, due to miss Ladbrokes Premiership games against Rangers and St Johnstone if the appeal fails.

Schalk will miss games against Inverness and Motherwell after County accepted a two-match suspension. The Dutchman went down under no contact to fool referee Don Robertson during Sunday’s 2-2 draw.

READ MORE - Chris Sutton: Rangers have a chance in ‘one-off game’