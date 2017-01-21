Morton 2 - 0 Falkirk: Ton the dark horse nobody will want

Not a cup classic to reverberate down the ages, but with a place in the fifth round secured courtesy of an eventually comfortable win over their Championship rivals the feel good factor at Cappielow is stronger and stronger as Jim Duffy’s men continue to be the dark horse nobody can write off and who nobody will want paired with.

Flying high in the league and inspired by their progression to the semi-final of the League Cup, the Greenock men should have been ahead inside three minutes when Mark Russell fired wide on his favoured left side when he should have found the bottom corner.

It took Falkirk a good while to get going, but when they did they forced the better chances of a tie bogged down for the main in a midfield battle. Stephen Craigen was denied three times by Derek Gaston in the home goal with the keeper also making a smart save to fingertip a Craig Sibbald drive over the bar.

The importance of Gaston’s stops came into sharp focus six minutes from the break as Morton took the lead with Jamie Lindsay slamming home from close range having benefited from an unselfish knockdown across the face of the goal from Ross Forbes.

Forbes is an infuriating player who at times marvels with a wand of a left foot whilst, at other times, gets involved needlessly as exhibited with his first half caution for diving, but the former Partick man added a second immediately after the restart albeit after needing two bites of the cherry having initially fallen over the ball.

By now Morton were in full control and could have won by more had Forbes and Aidan Nesbitt not passed up glorious chances as Falkirk went down without much of a fight.