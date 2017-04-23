James Tavernier: Griffiths agrees referee got penalty wrong

Rangers defender James Tavernier insists referee Willie Collum was wrong to grant Celtic a second half penalty during the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Tavernier was penalised for a foul on Leigh Griffiths, but the right-back later insisted he got the ball and that the Celtic striker agrees with him.

Scott Sinclair tucked away the resulting spot-kick, adding to Callum McGregor’s 11th-minute opener and assuring the Scottish champions passage through to the final.

Collum gave the decision after a brief consultation with Don Robertson, the extra official behind the goal who had been the source of much controversy following his decision to award Ross County a penalty against Celtic last weekend.

READ MORE - Celtic end 92-year wait for Scottish Cup semi win over Rangers

Speaking to Rangers TV, Tavernier lamented the decision of the officials.

He said: “I thought it wasn’t a penalty, I thought I got the ball first.

“Griffiths thought it wasn’t a penalty when I spoke to him.

“It was just one of those decisions that the ref behind the goal’s given the penalty.

“It’s just one of those where it’s just been given and you can’t do anything about it.”

READ MORE - Celtic 2 - 0 Rangers: Dominant Celtic coast into the final