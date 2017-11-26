Hibs Women storm back from league woe to retain Scottish Cup

Hibernian bounced back from the disappointment of missing out on the treble when they comprehensively beat Glasgow City to retain the SSE Scottish Women’s Cup at Livingston’s Tony Macaroni Arena.

City, who had won by the same scoreline to notch an 11th successive league title a fortnight earlier, barely mustered a shot on goal.

The champions did start the game on the front foot but, unlike the first game, Hibs, with captain Joelle Murray and experienced midfielder Lisa Robertson back from suspension, didn’t crumble.

They had already come close to scoring before the season’s top scorer, Abi Harrison, put them ahead just before the interval. The City defence had been struggling to cope with set-pieces and the striker hooked the ball home after Lee Alexander could only palm out Siobhan Hunter’s header.

Hibs continued to create chances in the second half and went two up in 81 minutes with a stunning goal. Hunter’s attempt on goal from a free-kick 35 yards out looked ambitious but she struck the ball powerfully and perfectly into the top far corner.

“At first I wondered what she was doing,” admitted Hibs head coach Kevin Milne, “but I knew when it hit the back of the net that was game over. It was a fantastic free-kick.”

That left City with no option but to try to get a goal back and with players pushed forward goalkeeper Alexander was left exposed several times. Hibs finally got the third near the end of regulation time when Harrison provided the cross and vice-captain Rachael Small headed home from close range.

“The feeling for me is ecstatic,” added Milne. “I’m drained, especially after that second half. It’s great to get the cup back at Easter Road.

“We’ve defended really well. I can’t remember City hitting a shot on target.”