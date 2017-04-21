Hibs v Aberdeen: Where to watch, kick-off time, likely line-ups

Hibs and Aberdeen will battle it out for a place in the Scottish Cup final this coming Sunday.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Hibernian's Jason Cummings (left) challenges Andrew Considine during the last meeting between the sides in 2015. Picture: SNS

Here’s everything you need to know about the match at Hampden Park...

Kick-off time: 12.15pm

Where to watch: Sky Sports 1 (programme starts at 11.30am)

Likely Hibs team: Marciano; Gray, Ambrose, McGregor, Stevenson; Bartley; Boyle, McGinn, Fyvie, Shinnie; Cummings. Subs from: Laidlaw, Forster, McLean, Humphrey, McGeouch, Martin, Graham, Holt, Keatings, Harris

Unavailable: Hanlon (pelvis), Fontaine (ankle), Crane (knee)

Team news: Chris Humphrey is finally fit after missing the last two months and will likely take a seat on the bench. Jordon Forster returned to the squad last week after missing time with a shoulder injury. He’s now 100 per cent fit. There’s no chance of the injured trio, including centre-backs Paul Hanlon and Liam Fontaine, recovering in time for Saturday’s game. Celtic loanee Efe Ambrose is available to play having not featured for his parent club in the tournament.

Likely Aberdeen team: Lewis; Logan, Taylor, Reynolds, Considine; Shinnie, Jack; McGinn, McLean, Hayes; Rooney. Subs from: Alexander, O’Connor, Christie, Pawlett, Stockley, Storey, Wright, Ross.

Unavailable: Lennox (jaw)

Team news: Niall McGinn is back in contention after missing last weekend’s 2-1 win over St Johnstone. Mark Reynolds, who watched that game for the bench, could make his return to the starting XI after recovering from surgery to fix a hernia problem.

READ MORE - Five of the best Scottish Cup semis from the last decade

Referee: John Beaton

Key Hibs player: The winners of the Ladbrokes Championship have made a habit of raising their game against top flight opposition over the past two years. Inconsistent against league opponents in 2017, their best performance came against Hearts in the Scottish Cup, and they will be looking to continue this trend on Saturday. In order to do so, more than any other Hibs star, John McGinn will have to be at the top if his game. At his best the midfielder can take over matches on his own.

Key Aberdeen player: If the Premiership side are to assert their dominance they’ll be looking for big performances from the midfield three of Ryan Jack, Kenny McLean and Graeme Shinnie. Jack will recycle possession effectively, Shinnie will run himself into the ground, it’s what McLean brings to the table that will be of the utmost importance. If he can prove to be an effective link between midfield and attack, all while digging in to stop Hibs from playing their own game, then Aberdeen should emerge as winners.

Odds: Hibs 14/5 Draw 27/10 Aberdeen 10/11

Last five meetings: Hibs 2 - 0 Aberdeen (LC); Hibs 0 - 2 Aberdeen; Aberdeen 1 - 0 Hibs; Hibs 0 - 2 Aberdeen; Hibs 0 - 0 Aberdeen

What Hibs are saying: “They [Aberdeen] have tried to give it a good go over the years. But the fans are dying to get their hands on a Scottish Cup. I was actually at the League Cup final at Celtic Park when they won that. The celebrations they had there were unbelievable and the fans come out in their numbers every week for them. I’m sure they would love to do what we did last year. It’s up to us to stop that.” (Martin Boyle)

What Aberdeen are saying: “Hibernian are a really good side and Lenny will bring heart and determination to Hibs. We know he has done a good job and has a good bunch of lads, a good squad of players. They are full of players we have played against before who have been in the league with us.” (Niall McGinn)

READ MORE - Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte denies fraudulent purchase