Hibs and Rangers cited by SFA over Scottish Cup final chaos

The SFA have issued notices of complaint to both Hibs and Rangers over the crowd disturbance at the conclusion of last season’s Scottish Cup final.

Almost as soon as the full-time whistle blew on Hibs’ 3-2 victory, the first time the Edinburgh club had won the competition in 114 years, fans began invading the park.

Some Hibs supporters attacked and taunted Rangers players before the losing side left the field of play, while others made their way to the opposing end of the ground. Rangers fans then also began invading the pitch, with fights breaking out among supporters on the park.

Though each club has been cited by the compliance officer for supporters entering the field of play and allegedly causing damage to the Hampden Park Stadium, including advertising hoardings and goalposts, the violence witnessed on the field has not been mentioned in the charge sheet. Police Scotland are continuing to prosecute individuals who took part in the disturbances.

Hibs supporters are alleged to have caused damage to the goalposts, advertising hoardings and the LED advertising system. They are also alleged to have removed portions of the pitch surface.

Rangers fans are alleged to have damaged advertising hoardings and the LED system. Their disciplinary explanation also included the distinction that Rangers fans entered the field “following on from a pitch incursion by supporters of Hibernian FC”.

Both clubs have until 6 September to respond to the alleged breaches. Hibs’ principal hearing date has been set for Tuesday 4 October, while Rangers is due to take place the following day.

Neither club have responded to the notices of complaint, though a statement from each party is expected later this evening.

Rangers previously demanded “urgent” talks with the SFA following the release of a report into the cup final pitch invasion, stating “factual inaccuracies and contradictions” in the document.

The SFA released the 52-page report, written by Edward Bowen, a Sheriff Principal from Lothian and Borders, on the evening before Rangers kicked off the new Ladbrokes Premiership season against Hamilton.

Hibs declined to comment.

