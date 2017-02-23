Hibs 3 - 1 Hearts: How the players on each side rated

Ratings out of ten for each player as Hibs dominate Hearts to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

HIBS

Ofir Marcino - 7

The only save he had to make was the penalty, even then it wasn’t a particularly great penalty, and one late on from Sam Nicholson.

David Gray - 8

Didn’t get forward as much as we’re used to seeing from the Hibs captain, but defensively he was completely solid. The best of the Hibs back line in that regard. In both halves he completely nullified the threat down his side.

Darren McGregor - 7

Made a good block of Hearts’ only threatening attack of the first half and won his share of headers. Blotted his copybook somewhat by bringing down Esmael Goncalves for the penalty, though it barely mattered by then. Almost made amends instantly, only for his back post header to be chopped off for offside.

Liam Fontaine - 7

Tale of two halves for the centre-back. First half he was great, getting his head to every ball and showing poise in possession. Second half he struggled a little with young substitute Rory Currie, and almost gifted Hearts a great chance at 2-0.

Lewis Stevenson - 7

Another solid showing from Mr Dependable on the left of the defence. One of the many home players who led by example, throwing his body into challenges.

Chris Humphrey - n/a

He may have been injured in the very first minute, but his run and cross set to the tone for the rest of the game.

Marvin Bartley - 7

It probably says a lot about the visitors that Bartley didn’t have to be quite as dominating as he was in the original tie at Tynecastle and Hibs still wiped the floor with their opponents.

John McGinn - 9

*Stands up; starts clapping*

Just an excellent performance. His display came be summed up by a moment that didn’t even go right for him in the end. It was when he played a beauty of a reverse pass from the centre of the park out to Martin Boyle streaking down the right. When Boyle’s cross wasn’t properly cleared it was McGinn, having covered 50 yards in the blink of an eye, who was getting on the end of it. Though his appeals for a penalty after going down under a challenge from Tasos Avlonitis were waved away, it summed up both his class and determination.

Martin Boyle - 8

Hearts left back Lennard Sowah simply couldn’t contain the flying winger in the opening 30 minutes. Boyle would just knock it past him and burn the German for pace. It was such a vital part of the hosts’ gameplan. It increased their already boaming confidence and put Hearts constantly on the back foot.

Jason Cummings - 9

In the end, the most surprising thing across this tie may be that the striker didn’t score at Tynecastle. He just loves playing against Hearts. Last night, his contribution wasn’t just limited to what he did in front of goal, as his movement in the final third was excellent throughout. And speaking of excellent, his perfectly weighted through pass for Holt to double the advantage was the hammer blow from which Hearts were never going to recover.

Grant Holt - 8

Another player who just thrives in the atmosphere of the Edinburgh derby. Holt threw his weight around to considerable effect, won his fair of aerial battles and finished his chance when it came. Having struggled for goals to match his contribution to the Hibs attack through most of this season, his relief at finding the net in such a big game was there for all to see.

SUBS

Andrew Shinnie - 9

Arguably his best performance in a Hibs shirt, as he played a perfectly weighted through ball for Cummings to score the first and put the game beyond doubt with a swerving effort that deceived Jack Hamilton. He showed both battling qualites and vision on the football, and would have had a 10 if he’d finished either of the other two chances that came his way.

Brian Graham - 5

On late for Holt. Not as busy as the man he replaced, but then the game was winding down by that point.

Fraser Fyvie - n/a

Late sub for Cummings.

HEARTS

Jack Hamilton - 4

The young keeper was at fault for Shinnie’s goal and looked very nervy throughout the night. His distribution was especially bad. This would have been one mark lower if not for a couple of reactionary stops from Shinnie.

Andraz Struna - 4

The only time Hearts looked remotely close to scoring in the first half was when the right-back got in behind and put in a dangerous low cross that McGregor had to clear. Therefore, it was baffling that he didn’t attack the space in behind for the rest of the game. Despite this, he was still absent at Hibs’ opening goal.

Aaron Hughes - 5

Spent most of the night trying to clear crosses and dig Hearts out of the hole they found themselves in. He made a couple of good interceptions, but was given a torrid time by Cummings.

Tasos Avlonitis - 4

Was a bit clumsy going to challenge McGinn early in the match and he never really looked anywhere near as assured as his showing at Tynecastle in the original tie. Culpable at the third goal where he showed Shinnie inside instead of pushing the Hibs midfielder out toward the byline.

Lennard Sowah - 3

The best thing you could say about his performance was that he kept going and eventually started to win some one-on-one battles against Boyle - because in the first 30 minutes he got roasted time and again. It got so bad even Jamie Walker had to sprint back 50 yards to help, and Boyle proceeded to beat both of them! How much he stood out as the weak link in the Hearts defence was highlighted by the start of the second half. From kick-off, Hibs just punted a hopeful ball in the general direction of Sowah. He then tried to shield it out of play, got outmuscled by Holt and then brought the Hibs attacker down, giving the home side a free-kick close to the corner flag.

Arnaud Djoum - 3

There are other members of the Hearts midfield who were very poor (we’ll get to them), but while Malauray Martin and Alexandros Tziolis never got to grips with the speed of the game or showed the required intensity, neither did Djoum. And having been in Scotland for 18 months, that’s pretty unacceptable.

Perry Kitchen - 4

Though he charged around with more determination than some of his team-mates, he constantly wasted possession and didn’t do much to break up Hibs’ play.

Alexandros Tziolis - 4

His attitude to the game was summed up by the three-yard ball he tried to give Djoum deep in his own half, despite having a Hibs player right on top of him. Possession was given away and a few seconds later the hosts were 3-0 up.

Jamie Walker - 5

Not great by any means but the one starter who actually looked like he cared about not losing the game in such a comprehensive fashion.

Malaury Martin - 3

And Hearts fans thought Conor Sammon was a bad contract. The January addition was hooked in the first game because he wanted too long on the football and was constantly dispossessed. And it would appear neither he nor manager Ian Cathro learned anything from that, as it was exactly the same type of performance but worse.

Esmael Goncalves - 5

Though this may be slightly generous, he did have very little service throughout the night and still managed to win the penalty which he scored. In normal circumstances, that’s a job well done for a striker.

Subs

Sam Nicholson - 6

Worked hard off the ball, was direct with it, and gave the Hibs defence some problems. In hindsight, he should have started.

Rory Currie - 7

The one positive for Hearts was the play of the 19-year-old who, three days after his birthday, was named as the away side’s man-of-the-match, and deservedly so. He didn’t do anything particularly special, but he competed and moved the ball quickly, something apparently beyond most of his team-mates. He also released Esmael Goncalves for the run which led to the only Hearts goal.

Choulay - 4

Brought on to add some extra creativity but succeeded only in taking a bad corner and crossing into Marciano’s hands.