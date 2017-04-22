Hibs 2 - 3 Aberdeen: How the players rated on each side

Ratings out of ten for every player in the first Scottish Cup semi-final of the weekend.

Hibernian

Hibernian goalkeeper Ofir Marciano tries to claw back the ball Aberdeen's Ryan Christie scores from the freekick. Pic: SNS/Bill Murray

Ofir Marciano - 5

The Israeli stopper was caught day-dreaming as Ryan Christie whipped home Aberdeen’s second but almost scored a stunning equaliser after going up for a last-minute corner.

David Gray - 6

Last year’s cup final hero had to stay alert up against Dons danger man Jonny Hayes but gave the winger few openings.

Darren Mcgregor - 4

A day to forget for the boyhood Hibs fan. Cost his side the opener with a horror first-minute mistake before watching a Hayes strike nick his heel on its way into the net.

Efe Ambrose - 6

The on-loan Celtic defender started nervously but looked more assured the longer the game went on.

Lewis Stevenson - 6

A standard display of energy and determination from the left-back. Deliveries from crossing positions could have been sharper.

Marvin Bartley - 7

Snapped into tackles all afternoon but allowed Hayes too much room as he fired home the winner.

Fraser Fyvie - 5

Taken off midway through the first period with his side two goals down after failing to get a grip on opposite number Kenny McLean.

Dylan McGeouch - 7

Stroked the Leith men level on the hour mark after a slick exchange of passes with Holt. Had to go off injured soon after.

John McGinn - 7

Set Hibs’ nightmare start in motion as he lost possession straight from kick-off but his energy kept the capital outfit from being flattened.

Martin Boyle - 7

Quiet start but sparked his team back into life with great run and cross for Grant Holt’s goal.

Jason Cummings - 5

Appeared lost before Holt’s introduction but even with a partner to play off the striker struggled to get involved.

Subs

Grant Holt (for Fyvie, 34) - 8

Hibs looked down and out before Neil Lennon gambled by throwing on the big striker early. Paid off as spectacularly as he sparked a stirring fight-back.

Andrew Shinnie (for McGeouch, 63) - 5

Could not provide the quality Hibernian needed in the final stages.

Brian Graham (for Ambrose, 88) - 5

No time to make an impact.

Aberdeen

Joe Lewis - 6

Beaten by both Holt and McGeouch but the former Cardiff keeper was blameless for both. Crucial save at the death to deny Marciano’s header.

Shay Logan - 6

Unlucky not to find the corner of the net with a 25-yarde shot but showed composure at the death as Hibs piled on the pressure.

Ash Taylor - 5

Out muscled in the air as Holt leaped to head home and failed to track McGeouch for the second goal, but dealt well with Jason Cummings’ movement.

Mark Reynolds - 6

Back for his first start since February but can be happy enough with his 60-minute return run out.

Andrew Considine - 6

Was caught flat-footed as Boyle burned past him to tee up the Easter Road side’s first goal but kept his nerve as Hibs rained down balls in stoppage time.

Ryan Jack - 7

Involved in a good tussle with McGinn and the Dons skipper will feel he came out on top.

Graeme Shinnie - 7

Had to run off an early knock but worked himself into the ground as they game grew tense in the latter stages.

Ryan Christie - 7

Produced a moment of inspiration for his side’s second goal as he swept home a free-kick from an the unlikeliest of angles.

Kenny McLean - 8

Set the tempo as the Pittodrie men started on fire. Had to dig in as Hibs fought back.

Jonny Hayes - 6

The Irishman had barely threatened the Hibs defence but got his lucky break when his low shot wrong-footed Marciano after deflecting off McGregor.

Adam Rooney - 7

Gave his side the perfect start when he pounced for the opener with just 12 seconds on the clock.

Subs

Anthony O’Connor (for Christie, 59) - 6

Provided the Dons defence with extra bite in the nervy finale.

Niall McGinn (for Reynolds, 69) - 5

Groin injury meant he started on bench and looked short of fitness after coming on.