Hibs 2 - 3 Aberdeen: Dons progress after semi-final thriller

After 17 attempts Aberdeen are back at Hampden Park to contest a Scottish Cup final after winning through from a thrilling semi-final clash with Championship Hibs.

The Dons raced into a two goal lead, Adam Rooney pouncing on a mistake in the Hibs defence after 12 seconds before another defensive mistake, this time from Ofir Marciano gifted Ryan Christie Aberdeen’s second.

Ofir Marciano tries to claw back the ball as Ryan Christie scores from the freekick. Pic: SNS/Bill Murray

Neil Lennon made a first half change to bring on Grant Holt who brought Hibs back into the game before half-time. The second half was a cagey affair until Dylan McGeouch equalised.

The game looked to be heading for extra-time before Jonny Hayes shot was deflected into the net by Darren McGregor.

Hibs’ defence of the cup ends while Aberdeen go looking for their first Scottish Cup triumph since 1990.

There was no tentative play so often found in the opening periods of big matches. From kick-off John McGinn was hunted by a horde in red shirts, turning over possession and bursting forward. Marvin bartley was well placed to cut out the danger, nipping in to play the ball back to Darren McGregor. But the Hibs centre-back played a slack sideways pass to Efe Ambrose, which interested the goal scent of Rooney. The Aberdeen number nine pounced before finishing confidently past Maricano.

Hibs' Darren McGregor (left) closes down Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie. Pic: SNS/Rob Casey

It was the start everyone, bar Hibs fans, was looking for. An early goal. No one expected it to come after 12 seconds. Still slower than John Hewitt’s strike against Motherwell for Aberdeen in 1982.

Hibs were rattled. Before four minutes had elapsed Lewis Stevenson was pleading for calm among his team-mates.

Aberdeen’s pressure was incessant. By the 16th minute Neil Lennon was demanding his midfield to show for the ball, to want it. Hibs were reluctant to go long and find Jason Cummings in the channels, playing themselves into danger.

Aberdeen’s tails were up. Graeme Shinnie, playing at the tip of the midfield, was everywhere, ably supported by Kenny McLean and Ryan Jack.

Great play down the right between McLean and Christie enticed Fraser Fyvie into a yellow-card challenge to prevent a dangerous attack.

However, Aberdeen led 2-0 moments later. From the resultant free-kick Christe whipped it around the wall, out-foxing Marciano at his front post. It was reminiscent of Paul Hartely’s goal agaisnt Zibi Malkowski in the 2006 Scottish Cup semi-final.

At that point it seemed to be the case of how many for Aberdeen. But Lennon was proactive in changing the dynamic of the game with the introduction of Holt for the unhappy Fyvie.

The Englishman enlivened Hibs attack. They were more direct which suited Martin Boyle and Jason Cummings. For the first time Boyle had space in the Aberdeen half to take the ball fro the run. He skipped past Andrew Considine before curling a delicious cross onto the head of Holt who had peeled between Ash Taylor and Shay Logan in the six-yard box. His header was placed under the legs of Joe Lewis.

The second half started the way it was expected the first half would. There was little action of note in the 15 minutes after the restart. Then seconds after Christie was replaced by Anthony O’Connor - with Aberdeen having already moved to a back five - Hibs levelled.

McGeouch had the freedom of the midfield to drive forward, in from the left. He exchanged passes with Holt before sneaking in behind Taylor to slide the ball under Lewis.

The goal deflated Aberdeen who couldn’t wrestle back control of the game. While they struggled for inspiration, Hibs remained a threat on the break with Holt a constant out-ball.

Extra-time looked on the cards. Until the cruellest of deflections sent Aberdeen onwards and ended Hibs’ defence of the cup.

Hayes, for once, skipped past Bartley in the midfield before sending a tame shot towards Marciano. The ball hit McGregor and spun agonisingly into the bottom corner with the Hibs goalkeeper having already committed to his left.

Hibs pushed for an equaliser but it looked to no avail until the last seconds of the game when Marciano of all people rose highest to head towards goal but Lewis caught comfortably.