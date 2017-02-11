Hearts v Hibs: Where to watch, kick-off time, likely line-ups

Hearts and Hibs will meet in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup this coming Sunday at Tynecastle.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Hearts and Hibs will renew their rivalry this Sunday in the Scottish Cup. Picture: Greg Macvean

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Edinburgh derby...

Kick-off time: 12.30pm

Where to watch: Sky Sports 2 (programme starts at 12noon)

Likely Hearts team: Hamilton; Struna, Hughes, Avlonitis, Sowah; Cowie, Tziolis; Martin, Walker; Goncalves, Johnsen. Subs from: Noring, Nowak, Oshaniwa, Rherras, Smith, Djoum, Kitchen, Beith, Choulay, Currie, Nicholson

Unavailable: Paterson (knee), Souttar (Achilles), Buaben (calf), Bikey (cup tied)

Team news: Arnaud Djoum returns from winning the African Cup of Nations with Cameroon, though the midfielder only arrived on Wednesday and will likely be content with a place on the bench. If Djoum and Sam Nicholson fail to start, it means Hearts will have a completely different starting XI from the same fixture in last season’s Scottish Cup.

Likely Hibs team: Laidlaw; Gray, McGregor, Fontaine, Stevenson; Bartley; Shinnie, Fyvie, McGinn; Holt, Cummings. Subs from: Marciano, P Martin, Crane, S Martin, McGeouch, Humphrey, Boyle, Keatings, Graham

Unavailable: Marciano (knee), Hanlon (pelvis), Forster (unspecified), Handling (illness), Harris (thigh)

Team news: The loss of defensive linchpin Paul Hanlon is a blow. The centre-back underwent surgery last week to cure an ongoing pelvic problem and the Tynecastle clash will come too soon. Jason Cummings is expected to be re-inserted into the starting XI having earned his side a point after coming off the bench in last weekend’s clash with Ayr.

Referee: Willie Collum

Key Hearts player: Esmael Goncalves has already made a big impression on the Hearts support with a pair of excellent showings in his first two games against Rangers and Motherwell. He even bagged a double in the second game. If he can keep up his recent form he should prove too much for a Hibs team missing their strongest defender in Paul Hanlon.

Key Hibs player: Midfielder John McGinn has a habit of performing on the big stage, as evidenced by his displays in both games against Hearts last season. When he’s on top form he simply dominates the midfield area, and if Hibs are to get joy in the middle of the park it’ll likely come from the Scottish international.

Odds: Hearts 5/4, Draw 12/5, Hibs 21/10 (via McBookie)

Last five meetings: Hibs 1 - 0 Hearts; Hearts 2 - 2 Hibs; Hibs 2 - 0 Hearts; Hearts 1 - 1 Hibs; Hibs 1 - 1 Hearts

What Hearts are saying: “Everything that has happened in the past feeds into this game. It sets the background and the narrative and it colours the build-up and how it is discussed. But as soon as the game starts, it is its own thing. It is about how we play and the decisions we make. It is about our fight, our desire and about doing the things that will allow us to play well and win.” (Ian Cathro, Hearts boss)

What Hibs are saying: “There’s the experience gained from last year, good experience in our squad as well as quality. The form book goes out the window – it’s all on the day. “Who can adapt to the game best and who can take their chances when they come along. Hopefully, that will be us. It’s going to be raw, intense but we have players who can handle that occasion.” (Neil Lennon, Hibs boss)