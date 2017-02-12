Hearts 0 - 0 Hibs: How the players rated on each side

Ratings out of ten for every player in Sunday’s Edinburgh derby.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

HEARTS

Jack Hamilton - 6

Didn’t have much to do other than make a routine save from a Jason Cummings short just before half-time, and claim a couple of cross balls.

Andraz Struna - 6

Defensively the Slovenian was sound, but having looked a reasonable threat going forward in recent weeks, Sunday’s display was a bit of a disappointment in that regard.

Aaron Hughes - 8

The veteran stopped Grant Holt getting a clean shot at goal inside the six yard box within the game’s first ten minutes. That was a precursor to a calm and collected performance.

Tasos Avlonitis - 8

Two starts and two clean sheets for Hearts with their new Greek centre-back. He won most aerial battles, cleared his lines and showed good positional sense throughout the contest. He was the home side’s best player.

Lennard Sowah - 6

He lacks concentration in possession and always looks like he’s got a mistake in him. That being said, he was the only threat Hearts had from deep, and won his fair share of defensive duels.

Alexandros Tziolis - 6

He didn’t live up to the hype generated by his showings against Motherwell and Rangers, as pressing from Hibs forced him into a few mistakes, particularly in the second half.

Sam Nicholson - 5

He had a great turn and run within the opening five minutes... and that was about it. Rather than getting Hibs on their heels, he literally put them on their backs with a number of silly fouls.

Don Cowie - 6

Slow to get into the game but used his stamina to keep fighting in the centre and helped win possession in the second period when Hearts went 4-4-2, as they could have really lost the midfield battle against the narrow diamond.

Maulary Martin - 4

Slowed play down too often and wanted too much time on the ball. Not surprisingly, he was hooked at the half.

Jamie Walker - 5

Really disappointing performance from a player in good form. Almost invisible in the first half and nothing came off for him in the second.

Esmael Goncalves - 5

Another who failed to keep his recent form going as Hibs frustrated him throughout. Less time moaning at the ref and more time plotting revenge will be required in the replay.

SUBS

Bjorn Johnsen - 6

Hearts improved when the striker came on. That being said, aside from his flick which almost caught out Ofir Marciano in the Hibs goal, he still struggled to make much of an impact.

Arnaud Djoum - 6

Gave the hosts a bit more composure on the ball, though he, like Nicholson, became increasingly fond of a needless foul.

Krystian Nowak - n/a

Defended the right channel well after coming on late as Hearts switched to a back three.

HIBS

Ofir Marciano - 7

The early save from Esmael Goncalves was hit straight at him, but he showed his worth with a great reactionary stop with his legs to save Bjorn Johnsen’s effort in the second half.

David Gray - 7

Did an excellent job of keeping the Hearts threat down the left, including in-form Jamie Walker, nullified during the first half. Didn’t get forward as much as he may have hoped.

Darren McGregor - 7

Won the majority of his duels with the Hearts strikeforce and showed his usual battling determination.

Jordon Forster - 6

Had one blip in the second minute when poor positioning almost allowed in Esmael Goncalves to score. Other than that he was solid before being forced off through injury.

Lewis Stevenson - 6

Got beat by Sam Nicholson early, but other than that he wasn’t really troubled too much by the home attack.

Marvin Bartley - 8

Great performance from the midfielder who seems to revel in Edinburgh derbies. He constantly broke up attacks, using his strength to overpower opponents while winning his fair share of tackles. Hibs’ man of the match.

Fraser Fyvie - 6

Did an excellent job in the first half of helping Gray to shut down Hearts’ attempts to attack down the Hibs right. In possession he struggled to impact the game, though.

John McGinn - 7

Didn’t do as much in possession as he may have wanted and lacked his usual influence on the attacking end. However, his tenacity and willingness to constantly get in the face of his opponents helped Hibs tremendously in the midfield battle.

James Keatings - 4

Other than a low cross for Grant Holt in the opening minutes, there wasn’t much that came off for the former Hearts striker.

Jason Cummings - 6

Caused Hearts issues with his pace in behind and was the away side’s biggest goal threat. He does need to do a better job of timing his runs, however, as he was often caught offside.

Grant Holt - 7

Hibs looked for the burly striker with high balls and, while he didn’t create too many opportunities with flick-ons, his strength in the aerial challenge caused problems for the Hearts backline. May feel he should have done better with a header from a second half corner.

SUBS

Liam Fontaine - 7

Came on for the injured Forster and was actually an upgrade at the position, winning every header that came his way.

Brian Graham - n/a

On for Holt in the final ten but didn’t cause as many problems as the man he replaced.