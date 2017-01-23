Fans react to Sir Rod Stewart’s Scottish Cup draw antics

Scottish Cup holders Hibernian face a potential Edinburgh derby at Hearts in next month’s fifth round, but it was the exuberant antics of Sir Rod Stewart that proved the main talking point of yesterday afternoon’s draw.

Stewart, who was invited to pick out the home teams during proceedings at Excelsior Stadium – where the club he supports, Celtic, had just beaten Albion Rovers 3-0 in the fourth round – enthusiastically dived into the bowl when selecting balls, shouted out the numbers he had drawn and even cheered when he handed Brendan Rodgers’ side a home tie (against Inverness Caledonian Thistle).

Video clips of the draw, which ended with Sir Rod unknowingly snubbing a handshake from SFA chief Alan McRae, soon went viral.

Social media was soon awash with fans commenting on the legendary singer’s amusing behaviour.

