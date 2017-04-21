Celtic v Rangers: Where to watch, kick-off time, likely line-ups

Celtic and Rangers will battle it out for a place in the Scottish Cup final this coming Sunday.

Celtic defeated Rangers when the sides meet at Hampden Park in the Betfred Cup semi-final earlier this season. Picture: John Devlin

Here’s everything you need to know about the match at Hampden Park...

Kick-off time: 12noon

Where to watch: Sky Sports 2 (programme starts at 11.30am)

Likely Celtic team: Gordon; Lustig, Sviatchenko, Simunovic, Tierney; Brown; Forrest, Rogic, Armstrong, Sinclair; Dembele. Subs from: Bailly, Boyata, Roberts, McGregor, Gamboa, Toure, Izaguirre, Kouassi, Roberts, Griffiths, Commons, Mackay-Steven, Bitton, Henderson

Unavailable: De Vries (foot)

Team news: Dedryck Boyata and Mikael Lustig have both returned to the squad following their absence from the Ross County match last week. Captain Scott Brown can play after the club were able to appeal his red card.

Likely Rangers team: Foderingham; Tavernier, Hill, Wilson, Beerman; Toral, Holt; Beerman, Miller, McKay; Garner. Subs from: Alnwick, Bates, Hodson, Halliday, Windass, Dodoo, Waghorn, O’Halloran, Burt, A Wilson

Unavailable: Rossiter (calf), Kranjcar (knee), Wallace (stomach), Kiernan (calf), Senderos (knee)

Team news: Clint Hill is back in training and is in a race against time to be fit for Sunday’s match. Only a miraculous recovery from Lee Wallace would see the Rangers skipper return. Teenager Myles Beerman will likely continue at left-back.

Referee: Wille Collum

Key Celtic player: Neither Moussa Dembele nor Leigh Griffiths have scored since early March with both players missing time through injury. The fact that Celtic won all three games against Rangers in which Dembele scored (5-1, 1-0 and 2-1) and drew the only game he didn’t (1-1) tells you of the Frenchman’s importance to Brendan Rodgers’ side. He was the hero last time these sides met at Hampden and, if he gets the service, you’d back him coming up with the goods again.

Key Rangers player: This may seem like an odd choice, but Rangers’ chances may hinge on the performance of their right-back James Tavernier. Having struggled badly in the Hogmanay derby against Celtic’s threat down the left, he was moved into midfield for the 1-1 draw at Celtic Park. It remains to be seen what Pedro Caixinha’s plans are, but if he uses Tavernier in defence then the player will have a massive task on his hands. Not only will he be expected to rebuff the attentions of Scott Sinclair and Kieran Tierney down the wing, he’s also be relied on to produce some attacking impetus from deep.

Odds: Celtic 4/11 Draw 15/4 Rangers 7/1

Last five meetings: Celtic 1 - 1 Rangers; Rangers 1 - 2 Celtic; Rangers 0 - 1 Celtic (LC); Celtic 5 - 1 Rangers; Rangers 2 - 2 Celtic (AET - SC - Rangers win 5-4 on pens)

What Celtic are saying: ““We are very motivated to add to our silverware this season. This is the last trophy to complete the domestic set. We need it if we want to have the season we set out to have. There are still games to be played but we’ll do our best and we’ll give everything.” (Moussa Dembele)

What Rangers are saying: “All teams have weaknesses - even the best teams in the world at this moment. It’s difficult to pick out one from the Champions League semi-finals but if you say maybe it’s between Real Madrid and Juventus, they all have weaknesses. The only question is can you identify them? Can you get your team to expose them and then exploit them?” (Pedro Caixinha)

