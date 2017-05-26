Celtic’s Moussa Dembele fit to play in Scottish Cup final

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is fit to play in the William Hill Scottish Cup final, manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

Dembele has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in the semi-final victory over Rangers on April 22.

But Rodgers revealed the 20-year-old was back to fitness ahead of Saturday’s Hampden clash against Aberdeen.

Speaking at a Hampden media conference, Rodgers said: “He’s fine. He has trained all week so he is available. He would be able to start.”

