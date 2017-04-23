Celtic end 92-year wait for Scottish Cup semi win over Rangers

Celtic have ended a 92-year wait to defeat their biggest rivals in a Scottish Cup semi-final after today’s 2-0 win over Rangers at Hampden Park.

Goals from Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair kept Brendan Rodgers’ side on course for the treble.

In order to reach the Scottish Cup final, they managed to do something a Celtic side hadn’t done since 1925.

Back then, Jimmy McGrory’s hat-trick helped Celtic on their way to the final as they ran out 5-0 winners at Hampden over a Rangers side that would go on to win the title.

Celtic would win the cup by defeating Dundee, McGrory getting on the scoresheet again in a 2-1 win.

Until Sunday’s game, the clubs had met six times at the semi-final stage, with Celtic failing to win a single one.

