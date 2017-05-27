Celtic 2 - 1 Aberdeen: How the Celtic players rated

Ratings out of ten for each Celtic player as they left it late to complete their treble victory with Tom Rogic netting the stoppage time winners.

CRAIG GORDON - 7

Opted to parry several first-half shots and got them to safety and made a brilliant stop from Graeme Shinnie’s long-range drive which skidded on the wet surface.

MIKAEL LUSTIG - 6

Became more influential as the game wore on as Celtic changed their tactics to push him forward.

JOZO SIMUNOVIC - 7

A typically strong performance in central defence.

DEDRYCK BOYATA - 6

Missed a free header but defended well.

KIERAN TIERNEY - 6

A painful afternoon for the left-back who had his teeth smashed by Jayden Stockley’s flailing arm and forced off in real pain.

SCOTT BROWN - 6

Relished the hard-fought midfield battle and broke up play well after dropping deeper in the second half having been ineffectual in the opening 45 minutes.

STUART ARMSTRONG - 8

Levelled two minutes after Jonny Hayes’ opener with a brilliant 20-yard strike which dipped in the corner. Constantly threatening with the ball at his feet.

PATRICK ROBERTS - 6

A quiet first half when he struggled to find space or possession but moved inside to good effect in the second half and hit the post with an excellent piece of play.

CALLUM McGREGOR - 7

Made a decent start in midfield but then moved to left-back. Mistake let Aberdeen in but it went unpunished and he continued to contribute in the opposing half.

SCOTT SINCLAIR - 6

Always looked likely to get in behind the Dons but missed a string of good chances.

LEIGH GRIFFITHS - 7

Lapse of concentration allowed Jonny Hayes a free strike at the opening goal but was a lot more effective going forward, coming close on numerous occasions and brilliantly setting up Sinclair twice.

SUBSTITUTES

TOM ROGIC (for Tierney, 27) - 7

Showed some good touches but saved the best till last with a skilful run and finish to clinch the treble.

ERIK SVIATCHENKO (for Roberts, 90) - N/A

Brought on to see out the closing moments.