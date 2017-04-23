Celtic 2 - 0 Rangers: How the Rangers players rated

Ratings for each Rangers player out of ten as Pedro Caixinha’s men meekly lost to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final

GK - Wes Foderingham - 7

Got a hand to Sinclair’s penalty and made an excellent save from Griffiths soon afterwards. Handling and kicking not always spot-on but made some more stops.

DR - James Tavernier - 6

Showed signs of recklessness in the tackle in the first half and dived in to concede a stonewall penalty just after the break. Going forward he was one of Rangers’ better attacking outlets, delivery good crosses for Martyn Waghorn and Kenny Miller as Rangers improved in the second half.

DC - David Bates - 6

Found Dembele’s strength hard to deal with but had a solid afternoon overall. A learning curve for the young defender.

DC - Danny Wilson - 5

Could not reach the heights of his recent display at Celtic Park. Sloppy in possession at times.

DL - Myles Beerman - 5

Was fortunate to stay on the park after a blatant trip on Roberts moments after being booked for a high and late tackle on the winger. Found it tough going against the on-loan Manchester City player but showed good character to use the ball well after the break.

MR - Emerson Hyndman - 5

Could not get on the ball enough and was taken off. His continued positioning on the right of Rangers’ midfield four is doing the centre-midfielder few favours.

MC - Jason Holt - 6

Always showed for the ball but could not stem the tide against his team.

MC - Andy Halliday - 5

Booked inside three minutes for an awful challenge on Roberts and sacrificed at half-time as Pedro Caixinha sought to inject some vitality into his team.

ML - Kenny Miller - 7

Played in wide midfield in the first half but looked far more lively after he went up front after the break. Hit the target twice from three chances and was the only Rangers player who showed the adequate heart and desire for the occasion.

FC - Martyn Waghorn - 5

Did not do himself justice and should have done better with a late header.

FC - Joe Garner - 3

Won a couple of headers but otherwise struggled to get involved and was taken off at half-time.

Substitutes

Joe Dodoo (for Garner, 45) - Added some life into the Rangers play from a wide left position. Had a decent long-range effort in stoppage-time. 6

Barrie McKay (for Halliday, 45) - Gave Rangers more composure in possession. 6

Josh Windass (for Hyndman, 70) - Came on as Rangers started to create some chances. 4

