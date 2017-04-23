Celtic 2 - 0 Rangers: How the Celtic players rated

Ratings for each Celtic player out of ten after the champions brushed aside rivals Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Craig Gordon - 7

Made two saves from Kenny Miller and a decent late stop from Joe Dodoo. Got involved with the ball at his feet.

Mikael Lustig - 7

The Sweden right-back gave his usual reliable display and helped put Celtic on the road to victory with a ranging direct ball to Moussa Dembele which led to Callum McGregor’s opener.

Jozo Simunovic - 6

Strolled through the first half but given some more problems in the final half hour. Booked for a wild tackle on Barrie McKay.

Dedryck Boyata - 8

Preferred to Erik Sviatchenko, the Belgian continued his revival in a Celtic jersey and is looking better on the ball.

Kieran Tierney - 8

Another confident display from the left-back, who is looking stronger and even more assured in possession.

Scott Brown - 8

Dominated the central midfield area and continually won back possession for his team when needed. It was night and day compared with his showing in last season’s semi-final.

Stuart Armstrong - 6

Came close early on with a curling effort, though it was an underwhelming performance overall from a player who’s been absolutely superb in recent months.

Patrick Roberts - 8

The in-form winger was chosen ahead of James Forrest and justified his selection. Tormented Rangers at times and his close control was a joy to watch.

Callum McGregor - 8

Was the epitome of composure when Moussa Dembele laid the ball back to him in the 11th minute, calmly passing the ball into the back of the net. Again showed he can be an important player for Celtic.

Scott Sinclair - 7

Did not get round the outside much but came inside to good effect to help Celtic dominate the ball.

Moussa Dembele - 7

Showed strength, awareness and skill to set up the opener and continued to cause Rangers problems before pulling up with a hamstring injury in the 28th minute.

Substitutes

Leigh Griffiths (for Dembele, 34) - Did well to win the penalty and showed class and confidence in and around the box, forcing several saves. 7

Tom Rogic (for McGregor, 75) - Hit the post with a late effort. 6

James Forrest (for Roberts, 82) - Given a late run but did not have many chances to run with the ball. n/a

