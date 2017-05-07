Brendan Rodgers ‘staggered’ by cup final ticket allocation

Brendan Rodgers has said he’s “staggered” and finds it “astonishing” that Aberdeen will receive more tickets than Celtic for the Scottish Cup final.

Both the Parkhead club and the SFA released statements on the controversy, which will see fewer Celtic supporters in the ground than Aberdeen fans if the Dons are able to sell all their briefs.

The governing body say this is a result of Celtic’s preference for the East Stand at Hampden, which includes fewer seats. They also say the decision was made in full consultation with both clubs.

Rodgers still believes it’s a strange decision and doesn’t believe a club of Celtic’s size should potentially have fewer supporters in attendance than their opponents.

He said: “It’s a strange one. I always think a cup final should be balanced, 50/50. I think it’s important that supporters of both sides should get to see their team play.

“I’m staggered that a club the size of Celtic, which has the third of fourth highest average attendance in Britain, to be getting less than Aberdeen, I find astonishing.

“I’ll hope they’ll look at that. I don’t know what the reason should be, but it shouldn’t be that Celtic go into the game with less tickets than Aberdeen. At worst, it should be 50/50.”

Celtic have been boosted by the news that Patrick Roberts will be available to play after choosing club over country and turning down the opportunity to travel with England under-20s for the World Cup in South Korea.

The midfielder is due to return to parent club Manchester City this summer, though Rodgers admitted he’d love to keep the player if the chance occurred.

He added: “He’s a player we’d love to have here permanently, but we have to respect the fact that he’s a Manchester City player. If the possibility ever came up, then of course it’s something I’d look at.”

