Brendan Rodgers chuckles at showmanship of Sir Rod Stewart

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers declared Sunday’s William Scottish Cup draw one of the best ever after Sir Rod Stewart brought some rock ‘n roll showmanship to proceedings.

The 72-year-old Celtic fan, sporting a leopard-skin scarf, delivered his part in enthusiastic fashion after watching his team beat Albion Rovers 3-0 at Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium.

Sir Rod showed his delight after landing a home draw for Celtic, against Inverness, as he drew the balls out alongside Scottish Football Association president Alan McRae and former Hibernian head coach Alan Stubbs.

Rodgers said: “One of the best cup draws I’ve ever seen.

“He looked happy. It must have been because we won.

“I thought he was very good. He pulled us out a home draw, so obviously very happy.

“He is certainly entertaining, on stage and off stage. I think most people had a chuckle at it.”

