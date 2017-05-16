Bobby Madden appointed referee for the Scottish Cup final

Bobby Madden has been appointed referee for the William Hill Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Aberdeen.

Madden takes charge of the showpiece event for the first time having previously refereed the 2015 Scottish League Cup final between Celtic and Dundee United. He was fourth official at the last year’s Scottish Cup final when Hibs defeated Rangers with a late David Gray header to win the cup for the first time in 114 years.

He was also an additional assistant referee at the 2013 final between Hibernian and Celtic.

Madden will be assisted by Frank Connor and Graeme Stewart with John McKendrick as fourth official for the clash at Hampden park on Saturday 27 May. Steven McLean and Nick Walsh will be the additional assistant referees.

